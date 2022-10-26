Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food

Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation.

The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.

More than 200 meals were given out Wednesday at the Harlingen Neighborhood Food Pantry, with some people even camping out the night before.

"What we have is now we have a record of every individual that's come through here and received food," Director of Harlingen Neighborhood Food Pantry Jim Coffman said. "Name, address, and signature."

By doing this, the organization is ensuring that one car gets one box of food.

The organization says, unfortunately, some people try to go through the line more than once.

Cameron County residents need proof of residency, like a light bill and ID, to qualify for free food.