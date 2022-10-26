Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food
Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation.
The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
More than 200 meals were given out Wednesday at the Harlingen Neighborhood Food Pantry, with some people even camping out the night before.
"What we have is now we have a record of every individual that's come through here and received food," Director of Harlingen Neighborhood Food Pantry Jim Coffman said. "Name, address, and signature."
By doing this, the organization is ensuring that one car gets one box of food.
The organization says, unfortunately, some people try to go through the line more than once.
Cameron County residents need proof of residency, like a light bill and ID, to qualify for free food.
More News
News Video
-
Officials break ground on full commercial cargo facilities at Anzalduas International Bridge...
-
Harlingen food pantry ensures one food box per car
-
Homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery
-
Made in the 956: High school librarian writes books on UFOs