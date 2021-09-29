Harlingen parts ways with city manager

Gabriel Gonzalez. Photo credit: City of Harlingen

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Harlingen City Commission decided to part ways with City Manager Dan Serna.

Commissioners voted to name Gabriel Gonzalez as the interim city manager, according to a news release from the city of Harlingen.

Gonzalez most recently served as the city's assistant city manager for internal services and has been part of the city's administration for 21 years.

Gonzalez holds 35 years of government experience and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

The city says Harlingen residents should expect no delays in city services or operations while the city decides how to move forward.