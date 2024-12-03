Harlingen police identify 19-year-old killed in apparent hit-and-run

The Harlingen Police Department has released the identity of the 19-year-old killed in an apparent hit-and-run on Friday.

Police say Richard Andrew Parmer was found lying on the side of the road near the 2900 block of North Expressway 77 Frontage Road. They said Parmer appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators with the Harlingen Police Department are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to help determine the circumstances of the incident or the suspect vehicle.

If anyone was in the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. or has any information is urged to contact investigator Yesenia Vega at 956-216-5510 or the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.