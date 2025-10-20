x

Harlingen police investigate dead body found

1 hour 35 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, October 20 2025 Oct 20, 2025 October 20, 2025 12:31 PM October 20, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a body found on Monday morning.

Police say a man was found dead at 1500 North 77 Sunshine Strip. An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.

There appears to be no signs of foul play, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

