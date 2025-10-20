Harlingen police investigate dead body found
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a body found on Monday morning.
Police say a man was found dead at 1500 North 77 Sunshine Strip. An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.
There appears to be no signs of foul play, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Early Voting for November elections begins
-
Weslaco man shares wife's 6-year journey with rare neurological disorder
-
Health experts recommend measles vaccinations for Valley children
-
Woman detained in connection with deadly shooting in Mission
-
UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine helping fill need for podiatrists