Harlingen police investigating after body found on canal bank

Harlingen police are investigating a body that was found on a canal bank Wednesday.

Sgt. Larry Moore said an elderly man was found deceased at the 3000 block of North 25th Street. He said it appears the man may have taken his own life, but police are treating the case as a homicide until an autopsy confirms the cause of death.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.