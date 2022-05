Harlingen police investigating fatal crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harlingen, police said.

Officers with the Harlingen Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Loop 499 and Harrison Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The Harlingen Police Department continues to investigate the crash and is asking witnesses to call them at 956-216-5940.