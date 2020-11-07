Harlingen Police Searching for Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Harlingen police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in an aggravated robbery.

It happened just before three Saturday afternoon on the 500 block of South Expressway 83.

One of the victims told police a man took a purse from the front seat of his car and jumped into a red vehicle.

The victim went after him, grabbing his steering wheel in an attempt to get it back.

Police say as the suspect drove away, he pushed the victim, causing him to fall.

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic man with a spider web tattoo on the back of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen crime stoppers at (956) 425-8477.