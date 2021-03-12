Harlingen police seeking teen runaway

Photo Credit: Harlingen Police Department

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was last seen at the beginning of the month.

Please be on the lookout for runaway Daniela Gonzalez. She was last seen around the 800 block of S. Commerce St. around... Posted by Harlingen Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Daniela Gonzalez, 16, was last seen around the 800 block of S. Commerce St. around the 1st of March, according to a news release from the department.

"It is unknown where she is currently staying and might still be in the area," the news release stated.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940.