Harlingen police: Train derails on Business 83

A train has derailed on Business 83, east of Stuart Place Road, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

They posted an image of a train tipped over and laying on its side.

Harlingen police said two cars were loaded with corn, which caused the cars to fall over, causing the derailment.

The westbound lane was closed, but has since been reopened. All lanes in the area are open.