Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team

Harlingen South's Maya Monreal is signing with the University of Texas powerlifting team.

Monreal was a state champion powerlifter during her senior season at Harlingen South. The Lady Hawks star competed in the 114-pound weight class, winning with a 360-pound deadlift and totaling 855 pounds in the competition. Now, she'll be on the powerlifting team for the Longhorns up in Austin.

"I mean, I think that there's pressure in all of life and being a state champion, that was a lot of pressure, but I've already accomplished that, so I think that being a national champion is definitely my next goal," said Monreal.