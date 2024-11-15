Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington

Harlingen South star Amira Rodriguez signed her national letter of intent to join the softball program at the University of Washington.

Rodriguez is coming off of making back-to-back state tournament appearances at Harlingen South and San Benito.

She was also named District 32-5A Offensive Player of the Year last season, and Texas High School Coaches Association Elite Player of the Year.

"The coaches and everyone were so welcoming, and I feel like I could build a new home over there," Rodiguez said. "My family played a huge part. They've sacrificed so much. They've sacrificed their time, my siblings time, and their money. I'm happy that I was able to get to this position because they've put in their all for me, so I'm willing to put in my all now."