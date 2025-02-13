Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signs with Concordia
Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signed on to play at Concordia on Wednesday.
He follows in his older brothers footsteps who also played at Concordia.
Garcia is a multiple time District MVP for Harlingen South and multiple time state finalist.
"It's definitely super nice because I've literally been with this team for the past four years so they definietly mean a lot to me," Garcia said of the support he felt from his teammates on his signing day. "It's really nice for them to see me and I really hope next year one of the guys or girls can sign to another college so I won't be the only one, so maybe I'll inspire them."
