Harlingen splash pad closed following vandalism

A splash pad at Harlingen's Lon C. Hill Park will be closed for weeks to months due to damage to the operational controls, the Harlingen Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police are looking for any information regarding the vandalism that happened between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Suspects damaged the splash pad by breaking the operational controls, causing about $6,000 worth of damage, police said.

The splash pad will not be functional and will not be fixed or several weeks to months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 956-216-5401 or remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at 956-425-TIPS.