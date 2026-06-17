Harlingen sports complex getting $110K upgrade with new trail and courts

A Harlingen sports complex is getting a major makeover and the people who use it every day say it's long overdue.

Wilson Sports Complex is set to receive a new walking trail, improved basketball courts and shaded seating areas for families.

The improvements are funded by a $110,000 community development block grant.

Harlingen Commissioner for District 5 Rene Perez said construction will begin soon.

"There haven't been any major renovations to that park in a while. So, what I'm hoping to do is make it more modern," Perez said.

One of the biggest changes is the walking trail. The path will be 10 to 12 feet wide and raised 4 inches to help prevent flooding.

"I've noticed that anytime we had any type of significant rainfall, what would happen is the trail would get flooded, full of mud. It was just in horrible condition. Some of the areas where the grass was already covering the trail," Perez said.

The basketball courts will be resurfaced with new rims, fresh lines and city branding.

Josh Soto, a 17-year-old who uses the complex regularly with his family, said the changes are welcome.

"It's about darn time. I mean, we've been here. I've been here all my life. I've never moved out of here. And I think we do need a new trail and new things for that park to bring more attention to it," Soto said.

His mother, Harlingen resident Maria Ester Coria Soto, said the family visits the park two or three times a week so her children can exercise and play. Her 15-year-old daughter has participated in Special Olympics for the last three years and uses the complex to train.

"That's fantastic. I'm excited because this way the kids can have fun and have a better place, a better space to do their activities," Coria Soto said.

City leaders expect to start paving next week, with the goal of completing the project by the end of summer or early fall.

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