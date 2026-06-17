A Texas man waited over two years for a kidney. He wants others to sign up as organ donors.

More than 10,000 people in Texas are waiting for an organ donation and wait times can stretch up to five years.

Victor Blanco knows that firsthand. He was on dialysis for more than two years before receiving a kidney transplant.

He said he remembers the day he learned he needed a new kidney.

"Something was not right. I had to get medical care. Once I got that medical care, they told me your kidneys are not working," Blanco said.

Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance for an organ donation registration drive on Friday, June 19, at our Weslaco location to sign up more people to become organ donors.

You can also sign up to be an organ donor online.

Watch the video above for the full story.