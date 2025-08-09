Harlingen teacher prepares for the new school year

The start of the new school year is almost here as students say goodbye to summer and teachers are getting ready to welcome their new classes.

"Getting ready for the first day of school has been exciting. Coming in throughout the summer, setting up, coming in a couple of hours every other day," Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District teacher Irais Acosta said.

Acosta is a 7th and 8th grade teacher for Reading Language Arts. This will be her fourth year in the classroom, and she's learned staying organized helps her prepare for the year.

"It's a lot of trial and error. So trying to figure out where everything will look best," Acosta said.

Once school starts, she wants to make sure both she and her students have what they need to succeed.

Acosta, like a lot of teachers, uses Amazon wish lists to get extra school supplies to last throughout the year.

"The students do have their school supplies that they're bringing in, and we do have supplies that the district also provides, but because it's a constant learning environment, and we try to stemify everything, here the kids go through it a lot quicker," Acosta said.

Acosta will also spend her own money to make sure students have what they need. She'll also turn to those around her to help get any other support she might need for her classroom.

"For my Amazon wish list, anything that is not purchased, and I know that I would truly like for my classroom, I will go out, my family, the community has been great at helping support and buying items for the classroom," Acosta said.

Harlingen students will go back to school Tuesday, August 12.

Watch the video above for the full story.