Harlingen Tennis Brings Home District Title

Sunday, November 08 2020

HARLINGEN - After a decade and some change the Harlingen Tennis Team was able to bring home a district title. The Cardinals coming in second place eleven times over thirteen seasons. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with the team to see how it feels to call themselves champions.

