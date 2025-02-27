Harvest Christian girls basketball completes three-peat as TAPPS state champs

The Harvest Christian Lady Eagles basketball completed the three-peat in TAPPS 1A to as they claimed another championship on Thursday morning in Waco.

The Lady Eagles defeated Texoma Christian 57-46 to claim their third consecutive state championship.

Jamie Gonzalez and Catalina Bernal scored 20 points each in the victory to help lead Harvest Christian to victory.

The Lady Eagles end the season with a record of 36-3, with an overall record of 113-11 during the entire span of their three-peat dynasty.