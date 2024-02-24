Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
The Harvest Christian Lady Eagles (39-1) are eyeing a back-to-back TAPPS 1-A State Title. Our Daniella Hernandez caught up with the team. Watch video above:
More News
News Video
-
Legacy of Black Civil War soldiers taught as part of UTRGV project
-
San Antonio ceremony honors executed Black World War I soldiers
-
Wild boars spotted in neighborhoods near Rio Grande City
-
Incumbent Hidalgo County sheriff facing challenger in Democratic primary
-
Second woman joins lawsuit accusing Stripes employee of raping customer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs
-
Boys High School Basketball Area Round Highlights