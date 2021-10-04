Hawks Snap 14-Year Losing Skid With Bird Bowl Win Saturday

HARLINGEN - The 29th edition of the Bird Bowl was won by the Harlingen South Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Boggus Stadium.

After the game was postponed due to rain on Friday, the two teams squared off on Saturday afternoon as the Cardinals attempted to keep their 14-year win streak alive.

After trailing 14-0, the Hawks scored 28 unanswered points to take a 14 point advantage. The Cards pulled to within a touchdown in the final quarter, but it was the Hawks who were victorious.

Take a look at the highlights and post game reaction from the Hawks in the video.