HBU, SLU meet in conference play

Houston Baptist (2-17, 2-8) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-16, 3-8)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as Houston Baptist battles Southeastern Louisiana. Houston Baptist beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by five in its last outing. Southeastern Louisiana lost 84-73 to New Orleans in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana's Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have combined to account for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 85.9 points per game and allowed 96.6 points per game against Southland opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 77.6 points scored and 101.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 32.6 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 77.5 points, while allowing 99.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Southeastern Louisiana has 41 assists on 82 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Houston Baptist has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies seventh among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 298th overall).

