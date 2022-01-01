Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused an outbreak of COVID-19 issues within college sports across the nation and UTRGV basketball has been hit. The Vaqueros had to reschedule two games, here's Head Coach Matt Figger on how the team is preparing to get back into action against some tough opponents this week. Watch video for more.
