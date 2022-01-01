x

Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week

3 hours 1 minute 44 seconds ago Saturday, January 01 2022 Jan 1, 2022 January 01, 2022 8:00 PM January 01, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused an outbreak of COVID-19 issues within college sports across the nation and UTRGV basketball has been hit. The Vaqueros had to reschedule two games, here's Head Coach Matt Figger on how the team is preparing to get back into action against some tough opponents this week. Watch video for more.

