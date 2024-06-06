Headstone maker arrested in Louisiana returning to the Valley
A Starr County man accused of never delivering headstones for families who paid for them is currently being extradited back to the Rio Grande Valley.
Noie Hesbrook III was arrested in Louisiana three weeks ago for missing his court date in March.
Hesbrook was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing $135,000; at least 92 complaints are on file against him.
Each complaint accuses Hesbrook of failing to deliver on headstones that were paid for.
