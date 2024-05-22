Rio Grande City headstone maker arrested in Louisiana after missing court date

A Rio Grande City headstone maker was arrested in Louisiana after missing a court date back in March.

Noie Hesbrook III was indicted by a grand jury in Starr County for allegedly stealing $135,000 after prosecutors say he took payments for monuments and headstones he never completed.

According to Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen, the indictment listed 40 victims Hesbrook allegedly stole from. But after posting bond, a grand jury re-indicted him on March 4, upgrading his charge to first degree theft. In the new indictment, the number of victims went from 40 to more than 90, including at least 23 elderly individuals.

Allen said Hesbrook was scheduled to appear for his arraignment on March 27, but he failed to appear. An arrest warrant was issued for Hesbrook and after nearly two months, he was apprehended in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by U.S. Marshals.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he awaits extradition back to Texas. He is currently being held without bond.