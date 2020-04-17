Health and social economies: Factors among infected Valley residents

EDINBURG – The majority of the Rio Grande Valley population are of Hispanic descent, the group with the most diabetes diagnosis. Doctors are very concerned about potential complications among people living with underlying conditions.

“In the Rio Grande Valley, we have a large population that has diabetes mellitus. We have a large population that is obese and we have a large population, because diabetes mellitus and maybe a dependent of it might have high blood pressure,” said Dr. Carlos Cardenas, board chairman at DHR Health. “All of these are problems that if you get coronavirus and you are sick with it, you may have a more severe course.”

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, in the Valley, minority groups are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, because of health and social economies.

