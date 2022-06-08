Health officials seeking volunteers for long COVID-19 study

Federal health officials are predicting up to 23 million Americans may be living with long COVID-19.

Symptoms of the virus may still last in your body even after your body has cleared the initial COVID-19 infection, according to health officials.

Researches with the National Institute of Health are seeking volunteers to sing up for their Enhanced Recovery study to find answers as to what causes long COVID-19 and who has been affected the most.

Doctor David Winter with Baylor Scott and White Health says if you were hospitalized with COVID-19, you may qualify for the study.