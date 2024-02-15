Heart of the Valley: American Heart Association says better sleep improves cardiovascular health

Just like our cars and homes, our hearts need regular maintenance to keep running.

The American Heart Association used to promote seven key tips for a healthier heart.

Now they've added another: the duration of sleep.

The American Heart Association recommends adults receive seven to nine hours of sleep per day.

The association says quality sleep promotes several things, such as improved brain function, while lessening the risk of chronic diseases.

When we don't get enough sleep, our heart doesn't have time to slow down.

