Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs

This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley.

Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban, spoke to Dr. Deena Mohamed with ASAS Health for warning signs people should look for.

Warning signs include frequent urination, increased thirst, always feeling hungry while losing weight, feeling very tired, blurry vision, slow healing of cuts and wounds and patches of dark skin.

