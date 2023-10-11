Heart of the Valley: Early detection is key in fighting cancer

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chances are, you know at least one person who's been personally affected by the disease.

When detected early, survival rates are high.

As part of our Heart of the Valley series on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 5 News is teaming up with South Texas Health System to educate women and men about the disease.

Dr. Martha Cano with STHS joins Channel 5 News’ Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss preventative measures you can take against cancer.

Throughout the month of October, STHS is offering discounted mammograms. Click here for more information.