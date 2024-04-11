Heart of the Valley: H-E-B offering free blood sugar screenings

Channel 5 News is teaming up with HEB and South Texas Health Systems to educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment.

As part of April’s Heart of the Valley campaign. H-E-B is offering free diabetes screenings this month.

Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley, and it can be prevented.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES

It all starts with testing and knowing your blood sugar levels.

H-E-B spokesperson Audrey Guerra discusses what the company is doing to promote diabetes awareness.

Watch the video above for the full story.

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.