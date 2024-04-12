x

Heart of the Valley: HEB and South Texas Health Systems continue offering free glucose screenings

3 hours 23 minutes ago Friday, April 12 2024 Apr 12, 2024 April 12, 2024 3:52 PM April 12, 2024 in News - Heart of the Valley
By: Dianté Marigny

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings in the month of April to raise awareness on diabetes.

Channel 5 News anchor Dianté Marigny attended a Friday screening to show viewers how easy it is to get one done.

Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

