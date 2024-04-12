Heart of the Valley: HEB and South Texas Health Systems continue offering free glucose screenings
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings in the month of April to raise awareness on diabetes.
Channel 5 News anchor Dianté Marigny attended a Friday screening to show viewers how easy it is to get one done.
Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.
Watch the video above for the full story.
