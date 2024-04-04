x

Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health Systems to hold diabetes awareness conference in McAllen

1 hour 20 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 2:43 PM April 04, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Diabetes is an epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley, with one in three people being diagnosed with this disease.

System Director of Marketing and Public Relations for South Texas Health Systems Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how beneficial glucose screenings can be and also on the Prevent, Treat and Beat Diabetes conference they will be hosting.

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at the STC Nursing and Allied Health Center located at 1901 S. McColl Road in McAllen.

For more information, call 956-821-9569.

For a schedule of glucose screenings STHS and HEB are offering, and for more Heart of the Valley stories, click here.

