Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health Systems to hold diabetes awareness conference in McAllen

Diabetes is an epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley, with one in three people being diagnosed with this disease.

System Director of Marketing and Public Relations for South Texas Health Systems Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how beneficial glucose screenings can be and also on the Prevent, Treat and Beat Diabetes conference they will be hosting.

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at the STC Nursing and Allied Health Center located at 1901 S. McColl Road in McAllen.

For more information, call 956-821-9569.

