Heart of the Valley: The positive impact of plant-based eating

A recent study shows more plant based food sources could help prevent heart disease.

At Maria Cruz’s in downtown McAllen, the veggie-inspired chef whips up a variety of delicious dishes from salads to tacos and tortas — all with the power of plants.

"I can guarantee that if you go plant-based for at least three days, your stomach will feel better, your digestive tract will definitely heal and you will have more energy," said plant-based chef Ingrid Monserrat.

Two studies published in the Journal of the American Heart Association analyzing different measures of healthy plant food diets found that young adults and post-menopausal women had fewer heart attacks and were less likely to develop cardiovascular diseases when consuming a plant centered diet full-time.

Dr. Moses Ashukem says if the full-time, plant-based diet isn't for you, you can still enjoy meat and be heart healthy.

"If you choose a plant-based diet, it's definitely something that's ninety percent fruits and vegetables and then your ten percent, that's when you can incorporate any type of animal protein such as fish, chicken or beef," Dr. Ashukem said.

Adjusting your physical lifestyle helps, too.

"Light jogging, fast walking, thirty minutes a day is actually good for you, three or four times a week," said Dr. Ashukem.

Their final advice is don't pressure yourself to go all in. Try dipping your toe in the water first by adding more greens to your plate and taking the stairs instead of the elevator once a week.