Heavy law enforcement presence spotted near Alton
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol agents were spotted executing a warrant near Alton.
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling at the scene Wednesday evening on Inspiration Road near the Mile 4 Line.
Channel 5 News reached out to DPS, and a spokesperson said agents were “serving a warrant on an ongoing case.”
Details of the case were not provided.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
