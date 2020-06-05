HEB Park To Host Women's CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying

EDINBURG - For the next week, women's international soccer is taking over HEB Park.

Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis will face off in Group B of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The top two teams from Group B will move on to the semifinals outside the Valley to play the top two teams from Group A.

Eventually, the two teams that meet in the CONCACAF final will punch their ticket to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The soccer matches at HEB Park begin Wednesday with a pair of games.

Canada takes on Saint Kitts and Nevis at 4:30 pm while Mexico plays Jamaica at 7:00 pm.