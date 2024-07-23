HEB stores in the Valley holding back-to-school supply drive

Most Rio Grande Valley students are heading back to school in the less than a month, and HEB is helping families get ready.

HEB Border Public Affairs Audrey Guerra speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their back-to-school supply drive that kicks off Wednesday.

Guerra said money raised at any HEB in the Valley will go toward helping Valley kids.