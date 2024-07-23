x

HEB stores in the Valley holding back-to-school supply drive

HEB stores in the Valley holding back-to-school supply drive
3 hours 5 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 5:34 PM July 23, 2024 in News - Local

Most Rio Grande Valley students are heading back to school in the less than a month, and HEB is helping families get ready.

HEB Border Public Affairs Audrey Guerra speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their back-to-school supply drive that kicks off Wednesday.

Guerra said money raised at any HEB in the Valley will go toward helping Valley kids.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days