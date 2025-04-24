Hermana Norma Pimentel en camino al funeral de papa Francisco
Noticias RGV confirmo el jueves que la hermana Norma Pimentel se encuentra en camino a Roma para el funeral del Papa Francisco.
Esto tras la muerte del papa Francisco, con quien la hermana Norma tuvo lazos cercanos por múltiples años. También sabemos que la hermana Norma, junto con varias otras personas del Valle, estarán presentes en el funeral del papa que se estará realizando el sábado 26 de abril.
El funeral estará dando inicio a las dos y media de la madrugada hora local.
