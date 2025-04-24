x

Hermana Norma Pimentel en camino al funeral de papa Francisco

Hermana Norma Pimentel en camino al funeral de papa Francisco
2 hours 17 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 3:17 PM April 24, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Noticias RGV confirmo el jueves que la hermana Norma Pimentel se encuentra en camino a Roma para el funeral del Papa Francisco.

Esto tras la muerte del papa Francisco, con quien la hermana Norma tuvo lazos cercanos por múltiples años. También sabemos que la hermana Norma, junto con varias otras personas del Valle, estarán presentes en el funeral del papa que se estará realizando el sábado 26 de abril.

El funeral estará dando inicio a las dos y media de la madrugada hora local.  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days