Hidalgo Co. Implements Retinal Scan Technology to Identify Offenders

EDINBURG – In Hidalgo County, jailers are using a new type of technology to identify inmates.

The Inmate Recognition Identification System, or IRIS, compares the unique features of the human eye against a national database to determine an identity within seconds.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says it could help in finding out the true identity and arrest history when offenders or inmates provide a false name.

The information obtained could also be used during their prosecution.

