Hidalgo County: 11 out of 14 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths and 316 positive infections.

Of the 14 deceased individuals, 11 were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Ten men and four women from Alton, Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, San Juan and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The youngest person was a man in his 40s from San Juan.

Of the 316 new infections reported Friday, 89 cases are among children aged 0-11.

The 316 people who tested positive in Hidalgo County are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 89 12-19 69 20s 35 30s 27 40s 32 50s 29 60s 16 70+ 19 Total: 316

There are currently 220 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 202 are adult patients and 18 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized, 103 are in intensive care units; 100 are adult patients and three are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four staff members and 28 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, the county reported Friday.

The county doesn't identify which campuses the positive infections occurred.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 545 staff members and 1,763 students have tested positive.

The county also reported 789 total people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,299 people have died as a result of the virus and 114,454 people have tested positive in the county.

Of those total positive cases, 2,119 remain active.

