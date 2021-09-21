Hidalgo County reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths; 9 of them were unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 389 new positive infections.

Of the 10 deceased individuals, nine were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Eight men and two women from Donna, Edinburg and Mission died as a result of the virus. The youngest were two men in their 20s from Edinburg.

Of the 389 new infections reported Monday, 141 cases are among children aged 0-11.

The 389 people who tested positive in Hidalgo County are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 141 12-19 116 20s 31 30s 31 40s 26 50s 20 60s 14 70+ 11 Total: 389

There are currently 251 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 226 are adult patients and 25 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized, 102 are in intensive care units; 97 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 19 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county doesn't release which campuses the positive infections occurred.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 531 staff members and 1,672 students have tested positive.

The county also reported 695 total people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center. Since the pandemic began, 3,263 people have died as a result of the virus and 113,156 people have tested positive in the county.

Of those total positive cases, 2,177 remain active.