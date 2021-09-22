Hidalgo County reports 11 new coronavirus-related deaths; 10 of the deceased individuals were unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths and 599 new positive infections.

Of the 11 deceased individuals, 10 were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Four men and seven women from Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus. The youngest victim was a woman in her 30s from Pharr.

Of the 599 new infections reported Wednesday, 240 cases are among children aged 0-11.

On Tuesday, the county reported a total of 389 new cases of the disease.

The 599 people who tested positive in Hidalgo County are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 240 12-19 164 20s 39 30s 44 40s 37 50s 32 60s 24 70+ 19 Total: 599

There are currently 237 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 214 are adult patients and 23 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized, 102 are in intensive care units; 98 are adult patients and four are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, seven staff members and 36 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The county doesn't identify which campuses the positive infections occurred in.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 538 staff members and 1,708 students have tested positive.

The county also reported 710 total people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,274 people have died as a result of the virus and 113,755 people have tested positive in the county.

Of those total positive cases, 2,155 remain active.