11-day-old baby girl dies of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, health authority confirms

An 11-day-old baby girl died of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

It's the sixth pediatric death in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Melendez says the mother was not vaccinated.

"If this mother had gotten vaccinated, high likelihood that her baby wouldn't have died," Dr. Melendez said. "The question a lot of people say is, 'Should I get vaccinated because I'm pregnant?' The general recommendation is that getting the COVID vaccine is highly recommended and it is a lot less risk that a person who is pregnant and actually develops COVID."

Dr. Melendez says expectant mothers should talk to their doctors about the shot and any concerns they may have.

The baby's death is one of the 11 COVID-related deaths reported in Hidalgo County on Thursday.