Hidalgo County: All 7 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday. All seven individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Five men and two women from Donna, Edinburg, Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The youngest were a man in his 30s from Weslaco.

The county also reported 110 new positive infections on Thursday. Those who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 26 12-19 11 20s 15 30s 16 40s 17 50s 11 60s 7 70+ 7 Total: 110

A total of 150 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 140 adults and 10 pediatric patients.

Of the 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 are in intensive care units. They include 64 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 11 students were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 115,874 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,383 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,149 active cases in the county.

