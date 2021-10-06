Hidalgo County: 8 out of 9 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. Of the nine people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Six men and three women from Alamo, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus. The youngest were a man and woman in their 30s from Mission and McAllen, respectively.

The county also reported 114 new positive infections on Wednesday. Those who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 32 12-19 23 20s 12 30s 17 40s 10 50s 7 60s 3 70+ 10 Total: 114

A total of 156 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, up from 143 hospitalized patients on Tuesday. They include 146 adults and 10 pediatric patients.

Of the 156 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 are in intensive care units. They include 64 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and six students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 115,764 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,376 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,219 active cases in the county.

