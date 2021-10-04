Hidalgo County: 8 out of 9 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County reported nine COVID-related deaths on Monday. Of the nine people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Five women and four men from McAllen, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. They spanned in age from 40s to 70s.

The county also reported 122 new positive infections on Monday. Those who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 37 12-19 23 20s 14 30s 19 40s 11 50s 9 60s 6 70+ 3 Total: 122

A total of 167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 156 adults and 11 pediatric patients.

Of the 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 , 76 are in intensive care units, including 72 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 18 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

A total of 728 staff members and 2,873 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 115,542 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,356 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,574 active cases in the county.