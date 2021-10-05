Hidalgo County: 77 students, 9 staff members in county school districts test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. Of the 11 people who died, 10 were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Eight men and three women from Alton, Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 20s from an undisclosed city in the county.

The county also reported 108 new positive infections on Tuesday. Those who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 27 12-19 16 20s 13 30s 11 40s 10 50s 15 60s 4 70+ 12 Total: 108

A total of 143 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, down from 167 hospitalized patients on Monday. They include 131 adults and 12 pediatric patients.

Of the 143 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 are in intensive care units. That's a decrease of seven patients since Monday, when 76 people were in intensive care units. There are currently 64 adult patients and five pediatric patients in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, nine staff members and 77 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 737 staff members and 2,950 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 115,650 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,367 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,340 active cases in the county.

