Hidalgo County and Cameron County cancel jury duty

Concerned about COVID-19, judges in Hidalgo County and Cameron County canceled jury duty for the week of March 16.

"Because of growing concerns with the COVID-19 virus, all jury panels in Hidalgo County have been cancelled for the week of March 16, 2020, according to an order submitted by State District Judge Noe Gonzalez, the local administrative presiding judge," according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The Hidalgo County Board of Judges plans to hold a meeting Monday to discuss concerns about COVID-19 and how to handle court proceedings.

Cameron County canceled jury duty for the remainder of March.

"This action is being taken pursuant to the recommendation made by the office of Court Administration," according to a memo from state District Judge Juan A. Magallanes to district judges in Cameron County.

Judges in both Hidalgo County and Cameron County followed recommendations from the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region and the Texas Office of Court Administration, which advised judges to reschedule or suspend jury panels and other court proceedings that involve large crowds.