Hidalgo County climbs to 146 positive coronavirus cases

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County adds seven more coronavirus cases to its total. The county now has 146 people who tested positive for the virus.

Officials also announced one more patient has been cleared and released from isolation. So far, nine people have now been medically cleared, according to a release.

There is a total of 284 people in the Rio Grande Valley who have tested positive for the virus.