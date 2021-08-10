Hidalgo County extends disaster declaration due to COVID-19 concerns from increase in migrants

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County Commissioners Court on Tuesday extended a local disaster declaration due to continued COVID-19 concerns from an increase of migrants seeking asylum in the county, according to a news release.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until terminated by commissioners court.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez initially issued the disaster declaration on Aug. 2.

The declaration is targeted towards migrants legally in the country.

“We are at capacity to accommodate the growing numbers of asylum seekers who are legally in our community,” Cortez stated in the news release. “This state of disaster will allow us to recoup financial losses to safely care for these migrants while assuring they are not in a position to spread COVID-19.”

The extension comes after the city of McAllen extended its disaster declaration on Monday.