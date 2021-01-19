Hidalgo County to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco

Hidalgo County will hold a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco on Thursday.

Eligible residents must first pre-register for the vaccine starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Bobby Lackey Stadium located at 784 N. Westgate Drive. Residents will be issued a wristband showing a designated time for them to return to the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 21 for their vaccinations.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from the county.

Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 years or older and people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.

Hidalgo County advises the following:

Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

Bring clearance letter from their physician

People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

The following is the state definition for healthcare workers who are eligible for vaccinations on Thursday:

First Tier

1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

c. Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials;

2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

a. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

b. Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff;

3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport;

4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients;

5. Residents of long-term care facilities.

Second Tier

1. Staff working in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

c. Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

d. Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities;

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics;

3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID;

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations;

5. Responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.

Includes:

a. Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

b. Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents;

6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.

Also eligible for vaccines on Thursday under state protocol are:

1. People 65 years of age and older;

2. People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus